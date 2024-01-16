Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Why a more intimate client entertaining experience offers the greatest value

Entertaining a small number of clients is an art, and in today’s fast-paced business world – where connections are crucial, and first impressions are lasting – the value of intimate client engagement cannot be overstated. Building meaningful relationships is the cornerstone of success in business, and few experiences offer the opportunity to do so as effectively as a world-class sporting event. That’s why we urge City AM readers to consider the advantages of entertaining a select few clients at the upcoming Guinness Six Nations England v Wales match at Twickenham through Keith Prowse.

Quality Over Quantity

When it comes to client entertainment, bigger isn’t necessarily better. Hosting a small group of clients allows for more personalised attention, deeper conversations, and a greater chance to truly connect with a client. Keith Prowse understands that fostering relationships means offering tailored, high-quality experiences at some of the biggest sporting events in the UK. Their hospitality packages are designed with a limited number of guests in mind with tables of 2 and 4 available across their facilities in the East Stand, ensuring that you can provide your clients with the attention they deserve.

Create Lasting Memories

Entertaining clients is about more than just closing a deal – it’s about creating impactful memories that create long-term relationships that in-turn support client retention. The England v Wales match at Twickenham is a legendary event with a rich history. Your clients will remember the day they spent at this iconic stadium, the drama of the action on the pitch, and the electric atmosphere. By choosing Keith Prowse, you’re elevating their experience further by treating them to six-plus hours of official hospitality. You’re offering them a truly unforgettable experience.

Meaningful Engagement

In a crowded arena or stadium, it can be challenging to have meaningful conversations with clients during the half-time break. In contrast, a more intimate setting allows you to engage in more meaningful dialogues, helping you get to know your clients on a personal level and understand their goals and challenges better. By booking with Keith Prowse, you can ensure your clients feel valued and appreciated, setting the stage for long-term relationships.

Networking Opportunities

Smaller gatherings provide excellent networking opportunities for your clients. When you entertain a select few clients at a high-profile sporting event like England v Wales, they’ll have chance to interact with other like-minded professionals and potentially make valuable connections themselves. It’s an excellent way to expand their network – and they’ll remember you and your business for opening that window of opportunity.

Exclusive Access

When you book a hospitality package with Keith Prowse, you gain exclusive access to premium facilities and services that enhance the overall experience. From luxurious suites and fine dining options to dedicated hostesses who cater to your every need, your clients will feel like VIPs. This exclusivity adds a layer of sophistication to your client entertainment that can’t be matched by traditional outings.

Why England v Wales at Twickenham?

The England v Wales match at Twickenham is more than just a rugby game; it’s a legendary rivalry with a history dating back to 1881. The 2024 Guinness Six Nations match will be the 142nd encounter between the two sides and your first chance to see England in action at the Home of Rugby – Twickenham Stadium – since their heroic performance at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Why book with Keith Prowse?

Keith Prowse has been a trusted name in the world of corporate hospitality for over 200 years. With all that experience comes vast knowledge and expertise, and they understand the nuances of client entertainment better than anyone. Their expert team is dedicated to ensuring that their customers and crucially their customer’s clients have a seamless and memorable experience, allowing their customers to focus on building relationships without any logistical worries.

As the Principal Sales Partner to England Rugby Hospitality, Keith Prowse has an exceptional range of official hospitality experiences for you and your guests to enjoy.

For official hospitality experiences for England v Wales at Twickenham Stadium, book online at keithprowse.co.uk/CityAMRugby – or call Keith Prowse’s expert team on 0204 5862 636.