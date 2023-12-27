What to do with the Christmas presents you don’t want

Here’s what to do with your unwanted Christmas presents (Photo: Getty Images)

Don’t shove them in the back of the cupboard only to be cleared out in a year’s time – now is the moment to declutter the Christmas presents you don’t want.

There are plenty of ways to donate or regift unwanted gifts from the festive season. Fit in a moment of productivity between the TV bingeing and festive outings: here are three ways to donate Christmas presents this December.

List clothes on Vinted and Depop

There are a growing number of online outlets specialising in the reselling of clothes in particular. The rise of Facebook Marketplace, Vinted and Depop signals to a healthy market of people looking to purchase second hand. There is likely to be a surge of bargain hunters looking for unwanted gifts post festive-season, and listing is easy: just create an account, take a picture of the item, write a description, and you’re away.

Give toiletries to a women’s shelter

You can donate your toiletries to a number of charities who will redistribute products to people in need. The Hygiene Bank has drop off locations across the UK including London. Items will be distributed to local organisations, charities and projects working with children, families and other people in need. You can also donate to the Toiletries Amnesty which has a list of donation locations online.

Regift them

What doesn’t work for you may brighten up the wardrobe or living room of a loved one. It’s useful to make a present drawer at home, or at least some space to store unwanted gifts, so when birthdays and other events come up you have regifting options.

Send pieces back

Many retail outlets offer returns for items bought in December well into January. It’s useful to have the gift receipt, but if you don’t, don’t be shy to ask for it – no one will be as offended as you imagine. Amazon is accepting returns bought in December right up until the end of January, so you have a window of time if you’re unsure and still making your mind up.