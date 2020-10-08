What are the best paid job titles in London's financial services market?

Keeping the financial services industry going is no easy feat – and firms need everybody from compliance officers to risk managers to make sure nothing goes awry when deals are struck.

Executive search agency Robert Half’s 2021 salary guide, released today, shows the best paid jobs in the ‘back rooms’ of financial services.

Finance & Accounting

Chief Financial Officer: £100,000 – £200,000+

Finance Director: £86,500 – £175,000

Financial Controller: £55,000 – £80,000

Compliance

Director/Head of Compliance: £105,000 – £185,000

Compliance Manager: £79,500 – £123,250

Compliance Analyst: £37,000 – £66,000

AML/Financial Crime

Money Laundering Reporting Officer: £105,250 – £183,000

Head of Client Onboarding: £73,000 – £103,000

Senior AML/Senior Onboarding Analyst: £51,000 – £68,750

Credit Risk

Director/Head of Credit Risk Management: £107,100 – £164,500

Senior Credit Risk Manager: £79,250 – £106,000

Credit Risk Manager: £58,700 – £79,500

Operational Risk

Director/Head of Operational Risk Management: £116,500 – £161,000

Senior Operational Risk Manager: £82,750 – £108,500

Operational Risk Manager: £61,250 – £81,500

Market Risk

Director/Head of Market Risk Management: £117,250 – £175,000

Senior Market Risk Manager: £85,500 – £109,250

Market Risk Manager: £67,750 – £81,500

Banking Operations

Chief Operations Officer: £108,750 – £206,000

Director/Head of Operations: £82,500 – £140,000

Operations Manager: £56,750 – £103,000

And, if you’re spending more time thinking about jumping ship, or perusing LinkedIn and Indeed, it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Separate research from the recruiter has found 80 per cent of employers are concerned about retaining top talent, with execs citing salary reductions and caps as the key reason why workers may be tempted to head to rival firms.