What are the best paid job titles in London's financial services market?

Keeping the financial services industry going is no easy feat – and firms need everybody from compliance officers to risk managers to make sure nothing goes awry when deals are struck.
Executive search agency Robert Half’s 2021 salary guide, released today, shows the best paid jobs in the ‘back rooms’ of financial services.
Finance & Accounting
- Chief Financial Officer: £100,000 – £200,000+
- Finance Director: £86,500 – £175,000
- Financial Controller: £55,000 – £80,000
Compliance
- Director/Head of Compliance: £105,000 – £185,000
- Compliance Manager: £79,500 – £123,250
- Compliance Analyst: £37,000 – £66,000
AML/Financial Crime
- Money Laundering Reporting Officer: £105,250 – £183,000
- Head of Client Onboarding: £73,000 – £103,000
- Senior AML/Senior Onboarding Analyst: £51,000 – £68,750
Credit Risk
- Director/Head of Credit Risk Management: £107,100 – £164,500
- Senior Credit Risk Manager: £79,250 – £106,000
- Credit Risk Manager: £58,700 – £79,500
Operational Risk
- Director/Head of Operational Risk Management: £116,500 – £161,000
- Senior Operational Risk Manager: £82,750 – £108,500
- Operational Risk Manager: £61,250 – £81,500
Market Risk
- Director/Head of Market Risk Management: £117,250 – £175,000
- Senior Market Risk Manager: £85,500 – £109,250
- Market Risk Manager: £67,750 – £81,500
Banking Operations
- Chief Operations Officer: £108,750 – £206,000
- Director/Head of Operations: £82,500 – £140,000
- Operations Manager: £56,750 – £103,000
And, if you’re spending more time thinking about jumping ship, or perusing LinkedIn and Indeed, it hasn’t gone unnoticed.
Separate research from the recruiter has found 80 per cent of employers are concerned about retaining top talent, with execs citing salary reductions and caps as the key reason why workers may be tempted to head to rival firms.