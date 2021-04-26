Westfield unveils updated plans for £1.3bn White City residential scheme

Westfield has revised its planning application for a £1.3bn residential scheme in White City, adding several hundred new homes to the proposals.

The proposed scheme will include up to 1,760 new homes, up from the 1,093 granted planning permission in 2017, and will also involve the construction of a 1.4 acre public space and new pedestrian connections.

Of the new homes, 355 are expected to be affordable – including 86 earmarked for affordable rented accommodation.

“Since the original permission was granted, the local area has undergone significant regeneration, the surrounding development context has varied and most importantly, the needs of the local community have changed,” Keith Whitmore, director of construction management in Europe for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said.

“The revised scheme responds to the changing context of White City creating up to 1,760 much needed new homes within a significantly improved design which seeks to maximise the quality of living for future residents.

“Importantly, the new proposals will include a substantial uplift in the amount of affordable housing proposed compared to the existing permission, demonstrating our commitment to creating and strengthening communities through the mixed-use nature of our destinations.”