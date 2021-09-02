Watch: Yes, we need to engage with the Taliban, says Dominic Raab

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said today there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, even though the UK has no immediate plans to recognise their government. Watch the full report.
Thursday 2 September 2021 5:55 pm
