Virgin Money makes £726m fresh provisions for troubled loans

Lender Virgin Money has set aside a further £726m to protect its balance sheet from potential loan losses, as it reported a “modest” increase in the number of customers needing additional support after exiting pandemic payment holidays.

The UK’s sixth-largest lender, set up to challenge the dominance of more conventional and bigger banks in the region, said it had granted mortgage payment holidays on £12.1bn of loans as at December 31, equivalent to around 21 per cent of balances, compared with £11.9bn at its full-year.

Read more: Virgin Money profit plummets as it takes £501m charge from coronavirus

Virgin Money also posted a 0.3 per cent fall in the size of its loan book to £72.2bn during its first quarter, as fresh coronavirus restrictions put pressure on customer borrowing.

Virgin Money chief executive officer David Duffy said: “Virgin Money had a profitable and positive first quarter and continued to prioritise our customers and colleagues through this uncertain external environment including through payment holidays and government lending schemes.

“We have made a good start to the year with the launch of new customer propositions, further roll-out of our rebrand programme and a return to statutory profit, while maintaining a disciplined approach. The Group remains strongly capitalised and we have good momentum as we look out into the remainder of the year.”

Read more: TSB reports losses as pandemic prompts lending surge

In the first quarter of its new financial year Virgin Money saw customer deposits increase by 0.9 per cent to £68.1bn.

The group’s business lending was 0.1 per cent higher at £8.9bn, and personal lending was reduced by two per cent to £5.1bn as the impact of Covid-related restrictions resulted in lower retail card spending and reduced demand for personal loans.