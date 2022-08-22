Utilita Energy boss calls on the UK government to freeze the energy price cap

The boss of Utilita Energy has called on the UK government to freeze the energy price cap to help support millions of households and firms this winter.

Boss Bill Bullen has written to Kwasi Kwarteng calling for the urgent intervention to protect businesses and consumers faced with skyrocketing energy bills, and to stop energy prices fuelling inflation.

“This will take away the fear of being able to heat a home. This will stop the need for further major announcements on additional help,” he said in the letter posted on Twitter today.

“A price cap freeze will at least contain the additional help needed to £100s not £1000s, and single digit millions of homes rather than 10s of millions of homes.”

Bullen said, however, that such a decision must be made before Ofgem announces the energy price cap for October on Friday.

“Failure to do that will reflect badly on the administration, incur unnecessary cost, and result in a further period of uncertainty and fear,” he said.

“In the interest of the nation I would urge you to call on your colleagues to complete this in the next few days. It is simply not acceptable for the Conservative party to indulge itself any longer while leaving the country with a leadership vacuum at this critical time,” he said.

Bullen said it was crucial that such a price freeze was extended to businesses as well.

“If that is not done we will continue to see energy driving up other consumer prices and quite likely a higher number of business failures,” he added.