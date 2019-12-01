US seeks extradition of Autonomy founder Mike Lynch to face charges

The US has formally requested that the UK extradites British tech billionaire Mike Lynch to stand trial on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy related to the sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP).

The US embassy submitted the request on 21 November for Lynch, who is currently embroiled in a battle with HP in London’s High Court, to face charges in America, according to a court filing published today.

Read more: Autonomy founder Mike Lynch kicks off testimony in UK’s biggest fraud trial

Lynch is being sued by HP for allegedly falsely inflating Autonomy’s revenue ahead of its £8.4bn sale to the tech giant in 2011.

The entrepreneur and his co-defendant Sushovan Hussain, the firm’s ex-finance chief, both deny the allegations.

Lynch has claimed HP mismanaged the acquisition of his software firm and is counter-suing for loss and damages.

The British businessman has been indicted in San Francisco on 17 counts, including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

Read more: Mike Lynch blames HP for botched Autonomy deal

A spokesperson for Lynch called the accusations “baseless and egregious.”

In May Hussain was sentenced in the US to five years in prison, fined $4m and ordered to forfeit $6.1m after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

Main image credit: Getty

