US regulators find over 75 environmental hang-ups with SpaceX’s mega-rocket Starship

US regulators are still mulling the decision to hand Elon Musk’s SpaceX a launch licences for its mega-rocket Starship, after an environmental assessment found over 75 hang-ups.

The eagerly awaited report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require SpaceX to take more than 75 actions to mitigate the environmental impacts from its proposed plan to launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from the Boca Chica in Texas.

SpaceX will also be forced to give advanced notice of launches, in a bid to increase access to state parks for wildlife refuge.

The environmental review is just one phase in SpaceX being granted a launch licence, for the rocket which Musk intends to ferry humans to Mars with, but is also thought to have the power to ‘make or break’ the space industry.

Musk’s space venture must meet FAA safety, risk, and financial responsibility requirements before a license is issued for any launch activities.

SpaceX will need to be issued a licence for each launch it does.