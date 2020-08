Slightly under 1.2m Americans made new jobless claims last week, a better-than-expected figure that will fuel hopes that the US economy’s recovery will not be derailed by coronavirus cases.

Initial jobless claims came in at 1.19m last week, down from 1.44m a year earlier. It was much better than the 1.42m figures economists were expecting.

Claims peaked at a record 6.87m in late March. They dropped off in May but have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.

