UK space race fires up in first Shetland rocket launch

Scottish firm Skyrora completed the first ever rocket launch from the Shetlands over the weekend, as the UK space race continues to heat up.

The 6.5 feet tall Skylark Nano rocket was launched from the Fethaland Peninsula at North Roe on the Scottish island on Saturday, utilising the area’s remote location to its advantage.

The purpose of the launch was to showcase Skyrora’s technology, as well as to gather meteorological data to inform future launches. It reached a total altitude of 20,000 feet, and was the third successful launch for the reusable rocket.

“For Skyrora this test was all about learning and training,” said Volodymyr Levykin, chief executive of Skyrora.

“With this successful launch from Shetland we are further closing the gap to making the UK a rocket launching nation again.”

Scotland now has three proposed spaceports, including the Shetlands site. Skyrora has set a target of 2022 for launching a commercial rocket from a spaceport in the UK.

The UK Space Agency and Virgin Orbit held a conference last week to discuss plans for a spaceport being built in Cornwall, with plans to begin flights by early 2022.

Virgin Orbit has been experiencing issues with its rocket launches, most recently in May when an engine cut out nine seconds into flight.

In order for launches to be carried out in Cornwall and at other UK spaceports, regulations need to be updated. Draft legislation that would allow horizontal launches was expected to be published in March, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed government efforts.