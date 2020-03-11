UK interest rates slashed to battle coronavirus

The Bank of England today slashed UK interest rates to just 0.25 per cent in a bid to tackle the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.

The 50 basis point (0.5 percentage point) cut takes interest rates lower than the 0.75 per cent they were already at, in a move designed to boost consumer spending.

The 50 basis point cut takes UK interest rates to their lowest level in the Bank’s 325-year history.

The decision follows weeks of economic turmoil as UK coronavirus cases have risen to 382, with six deaths.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has previously warned of a “large” UK economic shock from coronavirus, though said it would be short-lived.

Today the Bank added there would be an “economic shock that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said:

Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months. Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies. Such issues are likely to be most acute for smaller businesses. This economic shock will affect both demand and supply in the economy

The UK interest rate cut coincides with a raft of measures expected to be announced in the 2020 Budget today.

Those may include a cut in VAT and business relief for small firms to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

The interest rate cut was one of three measures announced by the Bank to help tackle coronavirus.

The Bank also vowed to relax capital rules to free up billions of pounds of extra lending power.

And it will also seek to help small businesses with a four-year loan scheme they can access over the next 12 months at very close to the new Bank rate of 0.25 per cent.

The Bank’s decision follows weeks of stock market turmoil as the coronavirus outbreak spread across Europe.

And it follows the US Federal Reserve’s move to cut rates by 50 basis points the week before last.

Traders expect more action from central banks as coronavirus disrupts supply chains and dampens consumer spending.

“The reduction in Bank Rate will help to support business and consumer confidence at a difficult time, to bolster the cash flows of businesses and households, and to reduce the cost, and to improve the availability, of finance,” the Bank added.



