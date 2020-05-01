UK house prices outlook 'highly uncertain' as coronavirus kills growth, says Nationwide

The outlook for UK house prices is “highly uncertain”, according to Nationwide, as coronavirus killed off the strongest jump in value since February 2017 in April.

UK house prices grew 3.7 per cent on an annual basis in April, Nationwide said today, the strongest rate of growth in 26 months.

That saw the average UK home rise in value from £219,583 in March to £222,915 in April.

And month to month UK house prices grew 0.7 per cent.

But coronavirus has seen growth “grinding to a halt” since the UK lockdown has stopped buyers looking at potential properties, Nationwide warned.

And the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis means there is much doubt over the health of the housing market.

“The medium-term outlook for the housing market is also highly uncertain, where much will depend on the performance of the wider economy,” Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said.

“Economic activity is set to contract significantly in the near term as a direct result of the necessary measures adopted to suppress the spread of the virus.

“But the raft of policies adopted to support the economy, including to protect businesses and jobs, to support peoples’ incomes and keep borrowing costs down, should set the stage for a rebound once the shock passes, and help limit long-term damage to the economy.

“These same measures should also help ensure the impact on the housing market will ultimately be much less than would normally be associated with an economic shock of this magnitude.”

More to follow.