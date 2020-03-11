UK economy posted zero growth even before coronavirus

The UK economy flatlined in January, data has shown today, as industrial production contracted and the services sector struggled even before coronavirus spread in Britain.

The zero growth figure was below analysts’ expectations of a 0.2 per cent expansion, suggesting the post-election pick up in confidence failed to translate into a rising output.

In the three months to January the UK economy also registered zero growth as the country’s giant services sector stagnated, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

ONS head of GDP Rob Kent-Smith said that in the three months to January, “growth in construction, driven by housebuilding, offset yet another decline in manufacturing, particularly the drinks, cars and machinery industries”.

“The dominant service sector also showed no growth in the latest three months with falls in retail and telecoms balanced by strength in rentals, employment and education.”

More to follow.