UK antibody trial to test early intervention in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19

Vir Biotechnology and global healthcare company GSK announced today an agreement with the UK-based AGILE initiative to evaluate a treatment in patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Preclinical data suggests that the neutralising antibody VIR-7832 has distinguishing properties which enhance the ability to clear infected cells and boost the function of virus-specific T cells, which could help to treat and prevent Covid-19 infection.

The trial will use adaptable protocols and statistical models to enable the evaluation of potential medicines for coronavirus treatment.

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases.

George Scangos, CEO of Vir, said: “We are pleased to have the support of the NHS behind our efforts to evaluate and advance VIR-7832 for the treatment and potential prevention of Covid-19.

“This study will be critical to our efforts as we work to understand whether the modifications we have made to this monoclonal antibody increase its potency and stimulate a T cell response.”

The initiative is a collaboration between organisations including the University of Liverpool, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and one of the city’s NHS Foundation Trusts.

Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research and Development at GSK, added: “While vaccine development has been very successful, current infection and hospitalisation rates show that multiple vaccines and therapeutic options will be needed to combat and ultimately end this pandemic.

The trial is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 across multiple UK sites.

