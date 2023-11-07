UBS swings to bigger-than-expected £637m loss after costly Credit Suisse integration

UBS has reported its first full quarter of results since acquiring Credit Suisse in June

UBS swung to a larger-than-expected loss on Tuesday in its first full quarterly results since acquiring troubled Credit Suisse.

The Switzerland-based bank posted a net loss of $785m £637m) in the third quarter, significantly higher than the $444m analysts polled by Reuters had forecast.

UBS recorded an underlying pretax profit of $844m, with $2.2bn in expenses largely related to its integration of Credit Suisse, which it acquired in June.

The state-brokered deal came after years of scandal at Credit Suisse, resulting in mass clients outflows and a share slump.

UBS’ flagship wealth management business brought in $22bn of net new money.

The bank’s chief executive, Sergio Ermotti, is set to announce a strategy for the merged banks in February but is battling high costs as he winds down Credit Suisse’s unprofitable businesses while fully integrating its key Swiss banking unit.

Opponents to the integration argue it could cost thousands of jobs in Switzerland and reduce competition.

UBS’ shares leaped on the back of its results last quarter, with the bank reporting $29bn in pretax profit, largely comprising of “negative goodwill” from its acquisition of Credit Suisse.

“Negative goodwill” represents the difference between the low price Credit Suisse was acquired for in March and the book value of its assets.

“We are optimistic about our future as we build an even stronger and safer version

of the UBS that was called upon to stabilise the financial system in March and one that all of our key

stakeholders can be proud of,” Ermotti said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy said in a note that UBS reported “another good quarter” with “progress in essentially all key areas”, including capital, net new inflows, cost reduction and underlying profit.

UBS shares rose 4 per cent in Switzerland on Tuesday morning. The stock is up 23 per cent in the year to date.