Uber UK boss to meet GMB leader after driver representation deal

Uber’s UK boss is due to meet with the new leader of the GMB union in a bid to settle their differences about the ride-hailing app’s working practices.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s UK regional manager, will meet with Gary Smith, months after the firm took the decision to recognise the union, the BBC said.

Under that deal, a first for the sector, GMB can now represent around 70,000 Uber drivers over issues such as earnings, pensions, and benefits.

That agreement came after Uber said it would treat its drivers as workers after a long-awaited Supreme Court verdict said they should be entitled to the National Living Wage and annual leave.

The verdict was the culmination of five year legal battle between the ride-hailing app and some of its former drivers.

In a joint statement ahead of their meeting, Heywood and Smith called on other ride-hailing apps to end the “exploitation” of their drivers.

It added that an estimated 230,000 drivers were not currently getting their legal rights from firms like Addison Lee and Bolt.

However, in statements to the BBC both firms hit back at the claims. Addison Lee boss Liam Griffin said:

“Drivers are at the heart of Addison Lee’s business and we absolutely refute that they are being exploited. We have always acknowledged their contribution by paying the best rates and providing the best working practices in the industry.

“We guarantee the drivers that work with us get the London Living Wage level of earnings, as opposed to only the National Minimum Wage paid by Uber.

“Drivers working with Addison Lee also get access to a pension and holiday pay.”

And Bolt said: “[Drivers are] free to choose which platform they use and record numbers are continuing to earn through Bolt”.

“They tell us that’s because they can take home more money. That’s not exploitation, it’s competition. We don’t take business advice from competitors motivated by their own agenda.”