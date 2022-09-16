Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Trust in a TMS for your treasury management needs

Financing costs are expensive and complex, and probably the largest overhead a hedge fund strategy will incur. But who controls these costs, and how? Kayenta’s Cloud-based Treasury Management System delivers the transparency needed to answer these questions and the solutions to minimise potential problems. Built by a team of seasoned professionals, Kayenta leverages over 100 years of first-hand experience to offer insights which can lead to better understanding around Treasury processes. With an affordable and modular solution, Kayenta’s technology provides the necessary tools for an effective treasury function in hedge funds of all sizes and strategies. Find out more at kayenta.io.