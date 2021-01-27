Arrivals from 'high-risk' countries face enforced hotel quarantine

Travellers arriving back in the UK from countries with a known risk of new coronavirus variants will be forced to isolate for 10 days in hotels, it was announced today.

The new measures will apply to those British nationals returning to the UK from countries including South Africa, Portugal, and South American nations, Boris Johnson said.

International travellers from the 27 countries labelled “high-risk” have been banned from entering the UK since Friday.

British nationals who cannot be refused reentry will be met at the airport and transferred to such accommodation “without exception”.

But Labour said that the policy should be expanded to cover people returning to the UK from every foreign country.

These facilities will be opened as soon as possible, the Prime Minister added, and will be managed by the Department of Health.

Discussions with the hotel industry are underway, home secretary Priti Patel said.

Johnson also said that people who attempted to travel overseas without a valid reason would be turned around at ports and airports.

Airlines will be required to check that passengers are travelling for legitimate reasons, and be fined if they do not remove passengers without exemptions.

Patel added that police would step up checks on households to make sure that people were isolating.

The plan will be implemented across the UK, but SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said that the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales wanted to go further and quarantine all arrivals from overseas.

Ministers agreed on the ban at a meeting yesterday after fears emerged about new variants from Brazil and South Africa, which are believed to be more contagious.

Henry Smith, chair of the future of aviation parliamentary group, said that a “comprehensive package of financial support” for the industry must be delivered “without delay”.

The London Chamber of Commerce agreed that although the “hotel quarantine” plan would be beneficial to UK efforts to control the pandemic, more support was needed for sectors such as tourism and aviation.

Chief executive Richard Burge said: “Our aviation and travel sectors will be key, when the time is right, to the economic recovery of London and UK regions.

“Government must provide sufficient support until then, as failure to do so will lead to recovery becoming a delayed arrival.”