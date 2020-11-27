Travel industry giant records spike in sales thanks to consumer confidence

Clara Dijkstra holds a BA and an MA in History from Oxford University. She has written for publications in London such as South West Londoner, and international ones, with articles in FRONTRUNNER Magazine.She is currently a Multimedia Journalism trainee at News Associates in London, working towards an NCTJ diploma.

The London-based travel company Not Just Travel has recorded a 62 per cent surge in bookings this week.

The top holiday destinations booked by consumers, in order of preference, were the USA, the Canary Islands, Dubai, Lapland and the Maldives.

Not Just Travel co-founders Steve Witt and Paul Harrison attributed this increase in bookings to Black Friday and the lead-up to Christmas.

They predicted sales would keep increasing across the weekend, due to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Witt and Harrison said: “There’s been a surge in public positivity.

“People want to travel, they want adventures, they desperately want to spend time with family and friends, and they want something to look forward to.”

Witt and Harrison added the success of the Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines in the clinical trial stage is also giving people the confidence to book breaks earlier than in previous years.

Peak busy time for the travel industry usually runs from Christmas until March, but the Not Just Travel co-founders believe peak booking season will be prolonged this year, with bookings more spaced out over the next few months.