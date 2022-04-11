Tortilla enjoys record revenue jump as it opens new site in Gatwick Airport

Mexican restaurant chain Tortilla has secured a record revenue for the past 12-months, despite kicking off the year with Covid-19 closures.

The retailer enjoyed a nearly 80 per cent jump in revenue to £48.1m in the year to 2 January, up from £35.4m prior to the pandemic.

Tortilla, an on-the-go retailer, debuted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in October, after being valued at £70m.

Though the restaurant chain, like many retailers, was largely kept afloat via delivery services.

Tortilla has opened three new delivery kitchens over the course of the year, as well as three restaurant sites in Edinburgh, Windsor and Exeter, taking its total sites to 64.

The operator has also opened sites at Gatwick Airport and Leeds Skelton Services in recent months.

CEO Richard Morris said: “This strong financial and operational momentum has continued into 2022 and underpinned by our flexible model, value-for-money offer and clear long-term growth strategy, we are very excited to capitalise on the growth opportunities presented by the post-pandemic landscape.

“We remain confident of delivering our exciting plans for Tortilla to the benefit of all stakeholders.”