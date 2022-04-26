Top investors pile pressure on food giants to ramp up health performance

Nestle has come under fire for lacklustre health performance

A group of investors representing £3tn in assets have called on some of the world’s biggest food firms to ramp up their health performance, after an investigation found they were lagging by setting their own nutrition targets.

The investor group, which boasts big names including Legal & General Investment Management and BMO Global Asset Management, has written to the boards of Nestle, Kellogg’s, Danone and Kraft Heinz calling for more transparency and ambition in how they gauge the healthiness of their products.

Calls from the investors come after FTSE-100 Marmite-maker Unilever was forced into overhauling the way it measures the health of its products earlier this year, after accusations its health targets did not stack up against government guidelines.

Activist shareholder group ShareAction, which coordinated the new letters and move against Unilever earlier this year, said health was a material risk factor that boards needed to address fast.

“Investors need companies to use standardised health metrics to determine their exposure to regulatory risk and their position relative to competitors on this issue,” said Ignacio Vazquez, Senior Manager at ShareAction.

“In line with their ambition to be leaders in nutrition and health, we are calling on these food companies to follow Unilever in committing to greater disclosure around their sales of healthier products and to increase their ambitions in this area.”

The letters from the investor group have outlined the stark difference in performance between companies’ health profile against their own definitions, compared with an independent assessment by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), the leading benchmarking organisation for food companies and their investors.

Nestlé claims that 80.5 per cent of its sales are healthy, but the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) put the figure at just 43 per cent.

Meanwhile Danone claims 90 per cent of its sales are in healthy categories, but ATNI’s figure is 65 per cent, and Kraft Heinz says that 76 per cent of its sales are healthy in contrast with ATNI’s assessment of 39 per cent.

Cereal maker Kellogg’s does not report on the health profile of its sales, but ATNI says that just 27 per cent of its sales meet government definitions of healthy.

It comes as the four firms prepare to face shareholders at their annual general meetings, with ShareAction looking to galvanise investor support behind the health push.