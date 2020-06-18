Tiktok launches €13m educational platform as company increases presence in Europe

Social media giant Tiktok has announced its entrance to the education market with the launch of a new learning platform in Europe, as the company seeks to bolster its presence outside the Chinese market.

The Bytedance-owned firm today unveiled its #LearnOnTiktok platform, which will see the social media company partner with universities, experts and charities across Europe to deliver educational content to youngsters.

The short-form video app will plug an initial €13m (11.7m) into the project, as part of its first steps into the online education marketplace.

In England, Tiktok’s new platform will feature educational content from the University of Cambridge, English Heritage and the Prince’s Trust, as well as “life hacks” from a slew of actors, singers and celebrities.

Dr Rangan Chatterjee will share health and wellness videos, Countdown star Rachel Riley will share maths skills, and actor Sean Sagar will help drama students get ready for auditions.

The Chinese app, which has now been downloaded more than 2bn times on iOS and Android since its global launch in 2017, allows users to make videos up to 15 seconds long. Reports yesterday suggested its Chinese owner Bytedance is now worth $95bn to $140bn (£111.8bn).

Rich Waterworth, Tiktok’s EU general manager, said: “Since launching in the UK in 2018, Tiktok has quickly become a place people turn to when they want snack-sized entertainment. Now we want to build on this strong foundation, bringing together entertainment and learning, offering our community a truly rich and diverse ecosystem of content.”

It comes as social media usage among younger generations has soared during the pandemic, as youngsters across the globe tuned in to stay connected during lockdown.

But with the closure of schools likely to remain on the cards for some time, popular brands are now seeking to convert their apps into educational tools.

Social media apps are now increasingly used as news sources, the 2020 Reuters Digital News Report released this week found, with 43 per cent of 16-24 year olds accessing social media as a source of Covid-19 related information over the past few months.

Of these, six per cent of youngsters in the UK turned to Tiktok as a source of coronavirus-related news during the pandemic, the report showed.

The video app’s move into the education market follows the recent hire of Kevin Mayer, former head of Disney Plus, as its new chief executive, as the company seeks to expand its presence into Europe.