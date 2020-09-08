Tiktok has this morning signed up to the EU’s code of conduct on hate speech, as it struggles to contain the spread of a graphic video on its platform.

The video, which shows a person committing suicide, has been circulating on the app since Sunday night.

Tiktok said it is working to remove all posts featuring graphic footage, and is banning any user account that uploads the content.

The code of conduct, which was set up in 2016 to combat disinformation and illegal hate speech online, is also signed by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google’s Youtube and Snapchat.

“It’s good that Tiktok joined the code — a company favoured by young users who are particularly vulnerable to online abuse and illegal hate speech,” said European Commission vice president for values and transparency Vera Jourova.

“Of course, I expect Tiktok to adhere not only to the code’s principles, but also fully respect European law when operating on European soil.”

The graphic clip in question was first livestreamed on Facebook, before being uploaded elsewhere.

Facebook said it removed the original video from its platform on 31 August, and has been using automated bots to remove copies since that time.

Tiktok updated its own content moderation systems late last year, labelling videos that are removed by the company with the policy category they violated.