Three interesting roles you should consider this week

Getty images

Are you considering applying for a new role in the next few weeks? We don’t blame you, now is the perfect time to change things up! And we’re here to help. We’ve hand selected a few of the best jobs available on our careers page at the moment, to get the ball rolling…

Senior Full Stack Engineer (React, Python), OakNorth Bank

Launched in September 2015, OakNorth Bank provides fast, flexible and accessible debt finance (from £500k to £50m) to fast-growth businesses. Through leveraging the ON Credit Intelligence Software, OakNorth Bank has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in Europe according to the Financial Times), and has performance metrics that place it amongst the top 1% of commercial banks globally in terms of ROE, efficiency ratio and Net Promoter Score. It has lent several billion pounds to hundreds of businesses across the UK who have collectively gone on to create tens of thousands of new homes and jobs across the country.

OakNorth is looking for a full stack engineer who leans towards specialising in the frontend to join their full stack team. They are looking for someone who can work just about anywhere in the stack, but who is especially passionate about frontend and can evangelise frontend within the team. You will be working in a product squad focused on originating loans for small businesses. OakNorth is building out the first ever end to end digital journey for the bank, it is essential that they deliver excellent UX and help customers have a great experience in their first interactions with them. This is the first part of a much larger transformation to product led squads and design thinking.

The ideal candidate for this role will have a strong technical background, including 5+ years of experience designing and engineering large scale systems, along with 3+ years of experience using a JS framework in production, ideally React. They will measure their success in terms of business impact, not lines of code and internalise the best ideas from across the organisation, humbly setting a vision that others can get behind.

Senior Ruby on Rails Developer, Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – they empower consumers and clients to manage their data with confidence. They help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

Experian Business Information are looking for a Senior Ruby on Rails Developer, based in the London office to work alongside their UK colleagues. This is an exciting time for Business Information as they embark on a technology transformation to meet Experian’s global ambition of significantly scaling the business over the next 5 years.

You will need to demonstrate a passion for software development using Ruby on Rails and the desire to listen and work with peers across other geographies, client and agile project development teams based in the UK and other geographies. Most importantly you will need to show you can be a valued, add value, considerate member of a project team responsible for delivering working, developing high quality software to production.

They ideally want an experienced Senior Ruby on Rails developer with experience in building applications, testing, and building API’s.

Web Engineer, Operations, Monzo

Monzo is looking for Web Engineers to help them build amazing internal tools that allow their customer support teams to be efficient and effective as they provide a delightful experience to customers and investigate financial crime.

You will be working closely with designers, product managers, user researchers and other engineers in a team. If you love working closely with designers on building user experiences that make sense of information density for users, this is the job for you.

Monzo’s internal tools are written in modern functional JavaScript using React and GraphQL. Developer experience and support for developing in a highly distributed team are key requirements for internal web tools. They even started to explore micro-frontends to support them in achieving this goal.

Every day you will be working closely with designers to build and improve the UX of internal tools that help customer support teams. You will actively contribute to every stage in the product development lifecycle, own the development of new features from conception to completion.

Diversity and inclusion are a priority for Monzo and they are making sure they have lots of support for all of their people to grow in the company. They provide opportunities for sponsorship and mentorship; they are creating partnerships with organisations dedicated to supporting underrepresented groups.