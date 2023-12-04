About THG Eco
There’s a misconception that sustainability is costly, complex and resource-consuming. And from experience we know it can be; but we also know it doesn’t have to be.
THG Eco is your end-to-end sustainability partner. We’re on a mission to simplify your journey towards sustainability by breaking down tasks, identifying practical solutions and providing support to create and achieve your short- and long-term goals.
Our services
Our suite of sustainability services is as diverse as the organisations we serve. We provide the solutions to support your sustainability journey; whatever your size, available resources, specific requirements or current stage of adoption.
Some of our most sought-after services include:
ESG Strategy Development
We guide you in crafting a robust ESG framework. Through a thorough analysis of your current practices, we help you create an ESG roadmap aligned with responsible and sustainable practices.
Carbon Footprinting
Our experts quantify your current greenhouse gas emissions and identify actionable targets to reduce your footprint and journey towards net zero.
Life Cycle Assessment
We evaluate the environmental impact of individual products, pinpointing areas for improving and minimising their ecological footprint.
Science-Based Targets
Together, we establish emission reduction goals and a clear path towards net zero emissions that aligns with the rigorous criteria set by the Science-Based Target initiative.
Tree Planting
Our intuitive platform empowers you to support international reforestation projects, making a tangible contribution towards sustainable development and carbon sequestration.
Waste Management
We optimise your waste management solutions, with access to our end-of-life recycling facilities within the UK.
CASE STUDIES
Our selection of case studies offer you insights into how we’ve partnered with organisations of different sizes and various sectors to drive meaningful change.
- See how LOOKFANTASTIC reduced their Beauty Box packaging emissions by 72%
- Follow Ideal Standard’s journey through GHG emission calculation and analysis
- Hear how ESC offset the travel emissions from their 2022 Barcelona Congress
- Discover BHJ’s journey as they complete stage one of their complex sustainability strategy
MEET THE TEAM
Our commitment to sustainability is led by an exceptional team. The driving force behind THG Eco’s vision includes:
Mark Jones
Adam Lowe
Tom Highton
Mark Jones is the Chief Sustainability Officer of THG and is responsible for building THG’s overall sustainability strategy and driving implementation across the business to tackle carbon, circular economy, ESG and social responsibility.
Before joining THG, Mark worked with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and wider Amazon for three years, including his last role as Global Head of Supply Chain Sustainability. Mark’s experience spans eight years and covers all sustainability matters within the operations and supply chain space, including circular economy, human rights and Scope 3 emissions from hardware and logistics suppliers.
Adam Lowe is the Head of Sustainability at THG Eco, with commercial and operational responsibility for developing the sustainability propositions, while supporting our extensive network of customers, partners, and suppliers. His expertise spans greenhouse gas reporting, emissions reductions, Net Zero roadmaps, and Renewable Energy Certificates to name a select few.
Prior to THG, Adam worked within the sustainability environment in the downstream fuel retail industry. In his previous role of Customer Services Manager, he gained a global insight into the various challenges faced by large corporations and small businesses in the world of ESG; helping them navigate the challenges and advance their ESG responsibilities.
Tom Highton heads Business Development for THG Eco. He has a pivotal role in supporting our customers at the beginning and/or next stage of their sustainability journey – providing the knowledge and information to help them understand and implement sustainability strategies throughout their business.
Before joining THG, Tom worked in the industrial packaging industry and gained valuable experience across a variety of CSR roles and responsibilities.
With a profound understanding of and commitment to advancing sustainability in businesses, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge to empower businesses in their journey towards a more responsible future.
Connect with Us
- Find out more at www.thg.eco
- Get in touch at eco@thehutgroup.com
- Connect at www.linkedin.com/company/thg-eco