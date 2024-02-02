Thermo Fisher Scientific’s £2.43bn Olink acquisition catches CMA’s eye

The CMA is asking for comments on the proposed deal.

The planned $3.1bn (£2.43bn) acquisition of Olink Holding by Thermo Fisher Scientific is being investigated by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

The CMA is asking for comments on the proposed deal, which was announced in October 2023, ahead of it deciding whether to launch a formal investigation.

The deal saw Olink’s US-listed shares jump by almost 67 per cent in early trading when it was announced.

At the time, Thermo Fisher Scientific said the deal would help boost its life sciences portfolio that helps drug discovery.

Sweden-based Olink provides products and services for advanced analysis of proteins that are key markers of multiple diseases.

The CMA is seeking to gather “initial views” on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

The deadline for comments to be submitted to the CMA has been set at February 24.

The CMA said: “The Competition and Markets Authority is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

“The CMA is issuing this preliminary ‘invitation to comment’ to allow interested parties to submit to the CMA any initial views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

“The CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction. This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process.

“To assist it with this assessment, the CMA invites comments on the merger from any interested party.”