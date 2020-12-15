'Test to release' travel scheme off to 'chaotic' start

The government’s new “test to release” system to reduce quarantine got off to a “chaotic start” this morning after it transpired that only three of its approved test providers were open.

Under the scheme, which was announced on 24 November, travellers who wish to leave quarantine early can do so by taking a coronavirus test five days after arriving in the UK. If the test comes back negative, then travellers can leave self-isolation early.

However, the Department for Transport only unveiled its list of approved coronavirus test providers late last night.

And this morning it emerged that there were flaws with eight of the 11 providers, with several either out of stock or not yet accepting bookings for tests.

As a result, people trying to travel back from overseas for Christmas may not be able to leave quarantine in time.

Of the eight, Medicspot and Axiom say that test booking is not yet open, but coming soon, while Chronomics, Prenetics, and Nationwide Pathology all ask travellers to register interest.

Oncologica, on the other hand, simply directs people trying to book a test to one of the other providers, Screen 4.

Finally, Halo Verify and Private GP London both say that they are out of stock, with the latter saying that it has been asked to be removed from the “test to release” scheme – on its very first day in operation.

Paul Charles of the PC Travel Agency said: “It’s a chaotic start for a system that was flagged as a solution to travel recovery. It has been weeks in planning yet has taken just minutes to fall apart. This is not the way for governments to instil confidence in consumers and help them travel seamlessly.

“I think most people will simply not pay for a test now, partly because they can’t book one, and opt to spend a few more days in quarantine – precisely the opposite of what the government envisaged.

“I cannot fathom why government won’t consult the sector intensively so as to help it put systems in place which boost travel recovery, rather than damage it.”

The London Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive said that the failure “defies belief”.

Richard Burge said: “It defies belief that the Government’s long awaited aviation Test To Release scheme has, within hours, proved to be unworkable.

“The companies already used by London’s airports are not on the list of approved providers. But we now hear reports of the Government’s approved testers are unable to provide tests, or have no websites, and or are unable to take bookings for a test.

“The return of international business travel and tourism are critical to London and the UK’s economic recovery. This requires competent and proven testing companies.

“The Government must urgently remove its selected providers who have fallen at the first fence and add those that can and already are providing testing services at our airports. This is another example of government doing things to business rather than with business.”

Where previously travellers had to book a test before they make their journey to qualify for the scheme, they can now opt to book one once they have returned to the UK.

Up until last night, when the approved provider list was released, tests could not be booked – meaning anyone travelling today would not be eligible for the scheme without the rules change.

City A.M. has contacted the Department for Transport for comment.