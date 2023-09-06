Tesco urges government to stick to net zero goals to boost business confidence

Tesco is expanding its low carbon fertiliser trials amid the push for low carbon solutions for the food sector

Tesco boss Ken Murphy has publicly defended the UK’s net zero goals, and called on political parties to stick by their environmental commitments and ramp up support for low carbon solutions for the food sector.

Speaking at a Reuters Impact event this morning, the supermarket supremo urged political parties to stick by their green agendas, and provide businesses with the certainty they needed to invest in low carbon products and solutions.

This would ensure supermarkets could “safeguard the shopping basket from shocks tomorrow,” while also protecting customers and suppliers from rising costs driven by stubborn inflation.

“That means building a more resilient, sustainable and productive food system. One that guarantees customers a long-term supply of quality, affordable food as well as improving the economy and world they live in,” he said.

Murphy argued green innovation in the food industry could help cut costs and carbon at supermarkets such as Tesco, while helping to bolster food security.

However, he warned levels of investment in the UK remain well below the OECD average and that government and industry must team up to unlock large-scale innovation.

“We’ll only get there through cross-industry and cross-party collaboration. We all need to drive towards the same goal, and be better at sharing learnings and resources on the way,” he said.

“The food industry is willing to invest, but needs more stability and confidence when it comes to future policy. That is why it’s critical that all parties, regardless of political creed, stand by their net zero commitments and timelines,” he added.

The Tesco chief executive also unveiled a rapid expansion of its field trials for low-carbon fertilisers — the largest of its kind in the UK.

The UK’s largest supermarket has joined forces with suppliers to drive a tenfold increase in the number of hectares being cultivated by low-carbon alternatives for the 2024 growing season.

With conventional fertiliser costs rising by as much as 140 per cent last year, and the closure of the UK’s last remaining fertiliser plant, low-carbon fertilisers could be a cost effective and less volatile alternative for farmers struggling with shortages caused by the war in Ukraine.

The government has been approached for comment.