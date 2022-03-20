Sunak says ‘of course’ he will provide more help for families facing rising energy bills

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during the Conservative Party Spring Conference, at Blackpool Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north-west England on March 18, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has said that “of course” he will help households dealing with further increases in energy bills as a result of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The chancellor said that he will “stand by” people facing the cost of living squeeze in “the same way I have done in the last couple of years”.

Sunak will outline a mini-budget in the spring economic statement next week, with calls growing for him to provide more money to combat the expected rise in energy bills.

The government in January announced a £9bn package to give households at least £350 off their annual energy bills – with £200 to be paid back over the next five years – as a result of a £700 increase in the energy price cap.

This was before Russian oil and gas supplies were disrupted by UK, EU and US sanctions in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Energy UK predicts that annual energy bills could increase by a further £1,000 by later this year.

When asked whether he will outline more support to combat energy bills rising further, Sunak told the BBC: “Of course I am.

“People can judge me by my actions during the past two years – where we’ve been able to make a difference I’ve tried to do that.

“The steps we’ve taken to sanction Russia are not going to be cost free at home and I want to be honest with people that it’s not going to be easy.”