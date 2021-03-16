Scottish media firm STV Group saw its profit fall two-thirds in 2020 but said that it had achieved a record viewing performance amid the chaos of the pandemic.

The firm, which runs the STV television channel north of the border, said that profit before tax had fallen from £19m to £6.7m in 2020.

However, it said that its audience for the channel had increased 14 per cent, and jumped 83 per cent on its STV player catch-up service this year alone.

The channel is still the most watched peaktime channel in Scotland, it said, stretching 10 per cent ahead of BBC1.

It added that it was also seeing an improvement in its advertising performance, with total revenue expected to be up 7-9 per cent between January and April.

As a result of the better-than-expected results, STV Group said that it would pay back the full £1.6m it was granted in furlough support.

It added that it would reinstate a 6p per share dividend as well.

Chief executive Simon Pitts said: “STV is coming through the pandemic with confidence. With profit and net debt materially better than expectations, the 2020 financial results we are confirming today are testament to the strength of our business and the commitment and creativity of our people in what has been an extraordinary 12 months.

