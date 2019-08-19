Social media firms urged to crack down on measles misinformation

Social media firms must do more to tackle online misinformation about vaccines amid a spike in measles cases in the UK, a health minister has warned.



Jo Churchill said the government must work with tech companies such as Facebook and Google to ensure parents are not misled by false information spread by so-called anti-vaxxers.

Read more: Social media firms team up with advertisers to fight online harms



A steady decline in vaccination rates for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab has led to the UK losing its measles-free status, just three years after the virus was eliminated.



Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme, Churchill said social media firms must ensure “misinformation is taken down, and that we give people the correct information that they can help keep their children safe.”



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also announced plans for a summit of tech giants to discuss “how they can play their part in promoting accurate information about vaccination”.



It comes amid concerns social media platforms are spreading dangerous conspiracy theories about the jabs.

Read more: Facebook fact checkers stumped by satire amid crackdown on harmful content

In its inaugural report published last month, Facebook fact checking firm Full Fact said the majority of its interventions had related to untrue health claims.



“This is a global challenge and there’s a number of reasons why people don’t get themselves or their children the vaccines they need, but we need decisive action across our health service and society to make sure communities are properly immunised,” the Prime Minister said.

Main image credit: Getty