Rupert Murdoch and Daily Mail owner mull joint bid for Telegraph group

A consortium of News Corp, Daily Mail General Trust and Redbird IMI may alleviate mounting concerns over the Telegraph takeover.

Media moguls Rupert Murdoch and Jonathan Harmsworth, who respectively own News Corp. and the Daily Mail, have reportedly held talks about a potential partnership with the Abu Dhabi-backed fund Redbird IMI in its bid to buy the Telegraph Media Group (TMG).

A consortium of News Corp, Daily Mail General Trust (DMGT) and Redbird IMI may alleviate concerns among British policymakers and politicians over the foreign takeover of TMG, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg.

Insiders said the arrangement would entail Redbird IMI, a media investment fund backed by a member of the UAE royal family, holding a reduced stake in TMG, possibly as low as 25 per cent.

Redbird IMI is understood to still be pursuing an outright ownership of the media group, which includes The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator.

Hedge fund manager Paul Marshall, co-founder of Marshall Wace, may find himself sidelined from the joint proposition the sources said. Marshall declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Any involvement of Murdoch and Harmsworth could raise fresh concerns over competition in the UK media market.

DMGT, News UK and RedBird IMI declined to comment.

TMG was put up for sale last year after the Barclay family failed to pay back £1.6bn worth of debt it owned to lender Lloyds Bank.

This triggered an auction for the right-leaning papers, which attracted a number of potential suitors including DMGT, Murdoch and Marshall.

But Redbird IMI cleared the Barclay debts in full, paving the way for its takeover of TMG. This move sparked an outcry from MPs, who argue that

An investigation into the potential impacts of a foreign takeover of one of Britain’s biggest media groups on public interest remains ongoing.

Yesterday, Britain’s competition watchdog and Ofcom handed their own probes into the £600m deal to media secretary Lucy Frazer, who holds the authority to veto the deal if deemed necessary.

On Tuesday, Frazer confirmed her receipt of the reports. She said: “Next, I will decide, in a quasi-judicial capacity, whether or not I am minded to refer this merger for a further investigation by the CMA.

“I will aim to publish the CMA and Ofcom reports and make a further statement on any decision I may come to as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, given the ongoing quasi-judicial nature of this process, I am unable to comment substantively on the matter of this case.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to make a decision in the coming days on whether the government will propose an amendment to legislation in parliament, aimed at making it harder for foreign states to take commercial interests in the British media industry.