Rishi Sunak eyes UK corporation tax hike in March Budget

Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering raising corporation tax in the upcoming March Budget in a bid to pay off some of the UK government’s Covid spending bill.

The chancellor is also now expected to increase business support in the 3 March Budget by extending the furlough scheme and Covid business loan programme.

Senior government sources told the Sunday Times that Sunak will also look to increase corporation tax in the Budget if the UK’s Covid vaccine rollout remains on track.

The Treasury is also reportedly looking at abolishing stamp duty and council tax, at some point later this year, and instead implement a national property tax.

A senior Whitehall source told The Times that the chancellor saw corporation tax as the most equitable way to raise revenues as it will only hit UK businesses who have made profits.

“Things would have to go pretty badly wrong for us not to begin some consolidation in the budget,” the source said.

Sunak told City A.M.’s The City View podcast last week that the Treasury’s £280bn Covid spending over the past year was “the right thing to do”, but that “over time” he had to get the nation’s finances back under control.

The Office for Budget Responsibility is predicting a £394bn Budget deficit this fiscal year, which will be seven-times larger than the 2019-20 deficit.

This comes to 19 per cent of annual GDP, which makes the deficit equivalent to the UK’s war-time spend in 1944/45.