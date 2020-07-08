Rishi Sunak announces there will be 'no cap' on Kickstart scheme for under 25s

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced there will be no cap on the Kickstart scheme, which will see the government subsidise jobs for young people on Universal Credit.

The Chancellor announced the “kickstart scheme” to help under 25s during the pandemic. An initial £2bn has been made available and there will be no cap on the number of places available.

“The Kickstart Scheme will directly pay employers to create new jobs for any 16 to 24 year old at risk of long-term unemployment,” he said in the summer statement.

“These will be decent jobs – with a minimum of 25 hours per week paid at least the National Minimum Wage. I urge every employer big or small to hire as many kickstarters as possible.”

Sunak said employers will need to to provide training and support, saying: “if employers meet those conditions, we will pay young people’s wages for six months, plus an amount to cover overheads.”