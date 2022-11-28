Retreat East is an inventive countryside hideaway in Suffolk

THE WEEKEND: You’ll find Retreat East along a quiet lane in the middle of Suffolk’s glorious rolling countryside (watch out for the discreet sign, as you’ll probably miss it). Made up of a series of converted barns, this newly-evolved project takes all the best elements of the archetypal countryside stay and merges it into one. Stylish interiors? Tick. A spa? Tick. A surprising inventive menu inspired by locally-sourced produce? Big tick.

Carved out of a former dairy farm, the project was created by architect Dominic Richard, a graduate of The Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture. The idea was to offer a bolthole for city-dwellers to escape to as an antidote to urban stress. He bought what was then a rundown farm and set about creating an organic, sustainable retreat that would be both an asset to the local community and a pit stop for weary Londoners.

The way to the restaurant from the barn accommodation at Retreat East

Originally open to members’ only, Retreat East has now opened up to one-time guests. You stay in one of a series of 16 barns – some cater for two people, others house up to eight. All have bucolic charm with characterful interiors and homely touches. Many have their own kitchens if you want to hunker down for a while. At its heart is the lofty Great Barn, the original 16th century farmhouse and now home to the restaurant, spa and bar with pool table and snug sofas.

WHERE? We stayed in The Piggery – a mini home-from-home with impressive exposed beams, wood-burner and brick floor. Feeling more like a standalone cottage, it has its own kitchen, a sunny courtyard area and a beautifully designed bedroom with a candy-coloured pink four-poster bed, standalone tub and original stone walls. Ticking the eco box, Retreat East has been built as sustainably as possible with solar panels, responsibly sourced wood, an onsite well for water and its own sewage plant to ensure that the project impacts the environment as little as possible. The kitchen garden is organic and fertilised using composted food waste. A rewilding programme for the former agricultural land is also underway.

The interior of the barns at Retreat East

THE FOOD: Retreat East head chef Adam Spicer uses many ingredients from an abundant kitchen garden to create an upscale menu. It wouldn’t be hard to imagine finding similar dishes in a Michelin starred dining room. Start with Parmesan Gougeres and a Rhubarb Sour while you browse the menu. (Be warned: the snack section of the menu is incredibly moreish). A starter of ‘Fresh Figs’, for instance, is elevated with salted candied walnuts, pickled grapes, nasturtiums and dressed with rapeseed oil. The main of ‘Spring Suffolk Chicken’ was wonderfully complex with a rich chicken butter sauce, sorrel, BBQ spring onions and a crispy potato terrine. For those not wanting to miss out, there is a seven-course tasting menu, at a reasonable £69 per person.

ASK ABOUT: Guests can ask for a tour of the impressive farm gardens. Much of the organic produce used in the restaurant is grown here, with chef Adam and gardener Helen working collaboratively to grow heritage varieties and to ensure that there is little waste.



Prices at Retreat East start from £130 per night. Visit retreateast.co.uk for more information

