Reports that mobile networks O2, EE, Vodafone and Three are down

Users of mobile networks such as O2, EE, Vodafone and Three have said their networks are down.

According to website Downdetector.co.uk, users of those services as well Tesco Mobile and Giffgaff have been reporting problems with their services.

O2 said it had received reports of some customers struggling with its voice network as Britons started working from home to avoid coronavirus.

A Three UK spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue affecting around 3% of voice calls. We apologise for any inconvenience and our team is working to fix this ASAP. The rest of the network is stable.”

