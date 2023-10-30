PwC opts for Mohamed Kande as global chair

Mohamed Kande – photo origin Linkedin

PwC is reported to have chosen Mohamed Kande, currently head of international advisory business, as its new global chair.

According to reports by the Financial Times and Financial News, the Big Four firm today appointed Kande for the leadership role.

The current chair is Bob Moritz who has held the position for nearly eight years but his tenure will expire in June.

The reports suggest that the appointment of Kande will need to be signed off by member firms in individual countries in the coming weeks.

Kande has been at PwC for over 12 years after joining as US and global TICE advisory leader in August 2011.

PwC told City A.M.:”PwC’s global board undertakes a thorough succession planning, assessment, and ratification process to appoint the network chair. That process is still underway, and we do not plan to comment on the outcome until it is concluded later this year.”