Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review: Paw of the same good stuff

Nineteen years after his first appearance in Shrek 2, and ten after his first spin-off movie, Antonio Banderas swings back into action as Puss In Boots. The animated film’s financial success has sparked speculation about a fifth Shrek movie, but is there really anything more to be squeezed from this long-running series?

We reunite with Puss In Boots (voiced by Banderas), who is going through an existential crisis. After a mishap means that he has used eight of his nine lives, he retires from adventuring and becomes depressed. However, he finds out about a map that leads to a magical wishing star. Stealing the map and reuniting with ex-fiance Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek), Puss In Boots races to find the star.

Considering how long the character has been away, it would be easy for the film to opt for a soft, easy subject that keeps the franchise going (looking at you, Minions). However, taking on as serious a subject as death, however whimsically, gives the story just enough depth to keep things interesting. Yes, most of the action is devoted to familiar slapstick and wacky side characters, but finding a reason to exist is the golden ticket for any sequel, and director Joel Crawford (The Croods: A New Age) accomplishes it.

While the story feels fresher, the characters are broadly the same. Hayek and Banderas have had great chemistry on screen for decades, and the added element of animation doesn’t change that winning formula. Recognisable voices like Olivia Colman, Florence Pugh, and Ray Winstone keep the giggles coming, while John Mulaney is a proven delight.

If you are expecting something that will reinvigorate the genre, this will be a disappointment. However, what Puss In Boots: The Last Wish lacks in originality, it makes up for in laughs and heart.