Pubs beg for emergency support for 'scapegoated' sector

Over fifty of the country’s pubs and brewers have written to Boris Johnson to beg for emergency support amid the “darkest of moments” for the sector.

They warned that unless the government changed its guidance, or provided extra funding, “the focal point of countless communities in every region of the UK could be lost forever”.

According to the letter, up to 20,000 drinks-led pubs could be forced to close if two-thirds of the country is placed into tiers two or three when the current lockdown lifts.

Under the new rules, pubs in tier two areas can only serve drinks to those having a substantial meal, and those in tier three will not be able to open.

“This would result in nearly £1bn in lost turnover in December alone and a quarter of a million pub workers being unable to work and at risk of permanent unemployment, plus more than 80,000 jobs at risk along the supply chain and in the local economy”, the letter said.

Signees of the letter, which City A.M. has seen, included the chief execs of major pub firms Greene King, Fuller’s, and Young’s, as well as brewers such as Heineken, Budweiser, Adnams and Carlsberg.

They said that pubs were being “scapegoated” without sufficient scientific evidence, and had been “singled out for extremely harsh and unjustified treatment”.

In addition, the letter slammed the government’s winter and Christmas plans, saying that there was “no logic” to them.

It follows the announcement that bubbles of up to three households will not be allowed to visit pubs and hospitality venues over the Christmas period.

“How can it be that people mixing in unregulated private homes is deemed safer than gathering in limited numbers in larger, regulated and ultimately COVID-secure venues like pubs?”, they asked.

“There is no logic to this decision. Heading into what would have been our most valuable trading period, thousands of businesses are now facing total failure and local communities unable to enjoy a drink and a meal in the perfectly secure environment of their local pub over Christmas.”

The signees also called for the government to publish any scientific evidence linking coronavirus outbreaks to pubs.

“We owe it to our staff and customers to ensure that these decisions are being made based on evidence”, they added.

The letter also called for a new system of grants to be introduced, in line with support available during the first lockdown.

On a sliding scale, pubs with a rateable value of £15,000 would be eligible for a grant worth £3,000 a month, while those with value of over £100,000 would be in line for £12,000.