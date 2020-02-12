Plus500's 2019 profits sink after regulatory crackdown

Plus500 revealed plummeting profits for its 2019 financial year today, but said market volatility boosted trading volumes in the second half.



The figures

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) sank 62 per cent year on year from $506m (£390.2m) to just $192.3m.



Two-thirds of that was booked in the second half of the year after a disastrous first half where market volatility was extremely low.



Revenue halved from $720.4m in 2018 to just $354.5m last year, the trading platform added.



Earnings per share dived 59 per cent year on year to $1.35, having slumped to $0.45 in the first half of the year.



Why it’s interesting

Plus500 along with rivals CMC Markets and IG have faced a tough last two years as the UK regulator comes down hard on high-risk betting. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has clamped down on contracts-for-difference (CFD) betting, where amateur traders bet on whether a stock will rise or fall in value. It made restrictions permanent last July.



But Plus500 said core earnings almost doubled in the second half of the year as client trading picked up.



“Positive momentum has continued into 2020, reflecting heightened levels of volatility in the financial markets due to global events,” Plus500 said.

The online betting firm also announced a separate $30m share buyback scheme.



It said customer trading has “stabilised” following the crackdown on CFDs, and expects to grow customer numbers despite a 32 per cent dive in new customers over 2019.



What Plus500 said

