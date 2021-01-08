Pfizer vaccine 'appears effective' against new Covid strains

The Pfizer/Biontech Covid vaccine will likely work against a batch of new, highly transmissible coronavirus strains, the company announced this morning.

In a study published today, Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch said the vaccine appeared to be effective in neutralising virus mutations seen in the southeast of England and South Africa.

Read more: Nightingale Hospital in London to open as mass vaccination centre

The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine.

“We’ve now tested 16 different mutations, and none of them have really had any significant impact. That’s the good news,” said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer’s top viral vaccine scientists.

The pharmaceutical giant said it hoped to have more data on the new coronavirus variants in coming weeks.

It comes despite the , the transport secretary said this morning warning that there are “concerns” that current Covid vaccines may prove ineffective against the new South African variant.

“There are concerns that the South African one in particular — about how effective the vaccine would be against it — so we simply cannot take chances,” Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Simon Clarke, professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, earlier this week warned that the new South African Covid strain “has a number additional mutations” that included more extensive alterations to the spike protein.

Shapps yesterday extended a UK travel ban to include a number of southern African countries after data showed immediate action was needed to contain the spread of the new strain.

Read more: Government confirms mandatory testing for all inbound travellers

He added that the requirement for passengers to have a negative test before arrival into England and Scotland has became “much more urgent” because of new coronavirus strains.

“This is an extra check and we’re doing this now because there are these variants that we’re very keen to keep out of the country, like the South African variant, for example,” Shapps said.