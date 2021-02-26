Pfizer Covid vaccine reduces transmission after one dose, study finds

A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could significantly reduce the risk of transmission, results of a UK study found on Friday.
Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings for healthcare staff in Cambridge.
The vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, could cut the risk of transmission from asymptomatic carriers as well as protecting others from getting seriously unwell.
