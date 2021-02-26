Pfizer Covid vaccine reduces transmission after one dose, study finds

A single dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine could significantly reduce the risk of transmission, results of a UK study found on Friday.

Researchers analysed results from thousands of Covid tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings for healthcare staff in Cambridge.

The vaccine, developed in partnership with BioNTech, could cut the risk of transmission from asymptomatic carriers as well as protecting others from getting seriously unwell.

Good news from study on Pfizer: 'vaccine could significantly reduce risk of transmission from people who are asymptomatic, as well as protect others from getting ill.'-> good sign, means we can build towards stopping transmission with a vaccine (like MMR). https://t.co/8pVA9bMmK1 — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) February 26, 2021

