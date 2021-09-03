PCR test firm for travel being investigated over results, refunds and service

One of the UK’s largest and cheapest PCR test companies focussed on travel is under investigation by the competition watchdog over several service failings.

Expert Medicals faces allegations that tests and results were not provided in a timely manner, or at all in some cases, bosses failed to respond to complaints and refunds were not issued, according to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

With advertised prices as low as just £28, including postage and packing, for Day 2 and 8 PCR test kits, Expert Medicals had lured many thousands of returnees to the UK to book with it.

But for some, their tests, nor their refunds, ever came through.

Expert Medicals has now been removed from a list of testing providers who self-declare that they meet the government’s minimum standards of Covid-19 testing, the CMA added.

Last week, the watchdog had sent an open letter to PCR test providers warning that a range of harmful practices in the sector could breach consumer protection law.