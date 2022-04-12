Partygate fines: Bookies slash odds for Boris Johnson to go as PM, Rishi Sunak to succeed him

Could Prime Minister Boris Johnson be leaving number 10, Downing Street, permanently? (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Bookies have cut odds for Boris Johnson to leave Number 10 and Rishi Sunak’s bid to succeed him, after they were both fined over partygate.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have come under renewed pressure today after the Metropolitan Police announced duo were issued with fixed penalty notices for lockdown breaches.

Betting giant Ladbrokes slashed odds of Johnson being replaced by the end of the year, having been 3//1 this morning, now down to 2/1.

Bookmaker Star Sports also cut Johnson’s chances of being ousted from Number 10 this year, from 11/4 to 9/4.

Labour leader Keir Starmer was rated with 3/1 to be next Prime Minister according to Ladbrokes, with the former head of public prosecutions calling for both Johnson and Sunak to resign after the fines were given out.

The odds for Sunak to replace replacing Johnson were also cut from 7/1 to 8/1. This comes after the Chancellor faced a barrage of criticism for issues linked to him and his wife’s tax arrangements, as well as the Spring statement.

Ladbrokes said Liz Truss, current foreign secretary, is the new odds-on favourite to be next Tory leader at 11/2, with Tom Tugendhat, Sunak and ex health secretary Jeremy Hunt, following.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “There could well be another party in Downing Street in the next few months if the latest odds are anything to go by, with Labour leader Keir Starmer pulling away from the chasing pack in the race to replace the seemingly exit-bound Boris Johnson.”