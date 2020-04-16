One in four UK firms temporarily closed due to coronavirus

A quarter of UK firms have temporarily closed or paused trading as coronavirus ravages the economy, new figures have shown.

For those businesses still in action, on average more than 20 per cent of staff have been furloughed using the government’s job retention scheme, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The figures come as coronavirus lockdown measures have effectively put the economy on hold, with demand for bricks and mortar stores tumbling as the public stays indoors.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Tuesday said the UK economy could shrink by 35 per cent in the second quarter.

Lockdown measures are hitting businesses hard, the ONS figures confirmed today. The UK’s official statistics body said 38 per cent of firms said turnover was “substantially lower than normal”.

More to follow.