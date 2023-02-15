Nicola Sturgeon quits as Scotland’s First Minister but insists resignation is ‘not a reaction to short-term pressures’

Nicola Sturgeon speaking during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned from her role as first minister of Scotland.

Speaking in Edinburgh this morning, Sturgeon said serving as first minister had been a “privilege beyond measure” as she announced her resignation.

She confirmed she would stay in office until a replacement had been chosen and indicated she will continue on the backbenches as an MSP at Holyrood.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I will be the strongest possible advocate for these reforms from the backbenches.”

She concluded her resignation speech, saying: “So to the people of Scotland, to all of the people of Scotland, whether you’ve voted for me or not, please know that being your First Minister has been the privilege of my life. Nothing, absolutely nothing I do in future will ever come anywhere close. Thank you from the very bottom of my heart.”

Sturgeon has said her decision to resign as First Minister of Scotland “is not a reaction to short-term pressures”.

People watch a press conference held by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on a mobile phone. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The First Minister has suffered a series of political setbacks in recent months as her government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by Westminster.

She has also struggled to deal with the housing of transgender prisoners in women’s facilities after a double rapist was sent to a female jail.

Scotland secretary Alister Jack said the first minister was a “formidable politician” and thanked her for her service.

He added: “Her resignation presents a welcome opportunity for the Scottish government to change course, and to drop its divisive obsession with independence.

“I want to see a Scottish government that works hand in hand with the UK government to realise our full potential as a country.”

While Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Sturgeon, describing her as a “friend and colleague” and highlighting the “huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence, the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London”.

.@NicolaSturgeon: "To the people of Scotland – whether you voted for me or not – please know that being your First Minister has been the privilege of my life.



Absolutely nothing I do in future will ever come close. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." https://t.co/OkgXIsX9rp — The SNP (@theSNP) February 15, 2023

Sturgeon said: “I am proud to stand here as the first female and longest serving incumbent of this office and I am very proud of what has been achieved in the years I’ve been blessed to do this.

“However, since the very first moment in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right, to make way for someone else.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country.

“And so today I am announcing my intention to step down as First Minister and leader of my party.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Nicola has been an inspiration to myself and countless others for so long.

“A formidable leader and dedicated public servant, unmatched not just in Scotland but right across these isles. She has made Scotland a better place and for that I will always be thankful.”

The first minister said she had instructed the Scottish National Party (SNP) leadership to begin the process of electing a new leader and that she would “remain in office until my successor is elected”.

Announcing her resignation after eight years at the forefront of Scottish politics, Sturgeon, 52, said she was “a human being as well as a politician” and described the job as “hard” and “relentlessly so”.

Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has resigned. Photo: Getty

Sturgeon said: “Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it. The country deserves nothing less.

“But in truth that can only be done by anyone for so long. For me, it is now in danger of becoming too long.”

She added: “A First Minister is never off duty, particularly in this day and age there is virtually no privacy.

Even ordinary stuff that most people take for granted like going for a coffee with friends or for a walk on your own becomes very difficult.”

Former Westminster SNP leader Ian Blackford wrote on Twitter: “Nicola Sturgeon is the finest First Minster Scotland has ever had, and the finest friend anyone could hope for.

“When Scotland wins independence, she will have been its architect and builder. She has laid the foundations we all now stand on. We owe it to her to finish the job.”

“I wish to pay tribute to the huge strides she has made in advancing the campaign for Scottish independence, the strong stance against Brexit and the undermining of devolution by the Tories in London.

More to follow