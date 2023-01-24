Newmed says chance of Capricorn merger has ‘significantly decreased’ after boardroom exodus

The chance of Newmed’s proposed £277m merger with Capricorn Energy going ahead has “significantly decreased”, Newmed said today, after a number of Capricorn’s top execs quit this morning.

The Israeli gas producer said it is considering “strategic alternatives”, with the aim of maximising value for shareholders.

It comes after the dramatic exit of both Capricorn’s chief executive and chairman alongside three other board members earlier today.

This has seen the crunch shareholder vote on the proposed takeover being pushed back three weeks to 22 February.

Newmed said: “In view of these developments and the resignation of most of the Capricorn board members, the partnership estimates that the probability for the closing of the transaction has significantly decreased.

“As stated in the immediate report of January 15, 2023, the partnership continues to examine strategic alternatives, with the aim of maximizing value for the unit holders in the partnership.”

The Capricorn-Newmed merger would create a major Israel-Egypt focused gas producer.

However, shareholders have questioned whether the deal represented value for money, with merger pricing Capricorn at $338m (£277m) alongside a $620m special dividend.

Activist shareholder Palliser published a letter earlier this month, signed by 32 per cent of investors in Capricorn, calling for the deal to be reconsidered.

Legal & General Investment Management and VR Global Partners have also both announced plans to vote against the New Med merger, with the firms having 3.8 and 2.1 per cent stakes in Capricorn respectively.

The protracted takeover saga has dragged on for four months since the deal was first unveiled last September, after New Med gazumped rival Tullow Oil – which had been pushing for its own merger with Capricorn last summer.

Palliser welcomed today’s developments.

A spokesperson said: “We are confident that today’s announcement marks the first step towards governance reform and a new leadership team focused on optimising value and delivering real growth in Egypt.”

Shares in Capricorn are up 0.16 per cent this afternoon on the FTSE 250.