New ‘endorsing body’ set to take on Tech Nation visa programme

Gerard Grech, Tech Nation chief executive

A new body is set to take over management of the feted tech talent visa programme from Tech Nation after the start-up group closed its doors at the end of March, the Home Office has confirmed.

Start-up quango Tech Nation announced in January it would wind down after the department for Culture, Media and Sport controversially pulled its funding and handed it to Barclays.

The move had sparked fears over the future of the body’s Global Talent Visa, which it ran on behalf of the Home Office to ensure talent could flow into the sector from overseas.

However, in an update ministers said the scheme would continue under new stewardship.

“From 31 March 2023, you’ll still be able to use the Tech Nation website to continue an application you started [and] start a new application,” the Home Office said. “A new endorsing body will then take over from Tech Nation.”

The statement added that the Home Office would look to “minimise disruption to those applying for the visa while a new endorsing body takes over from Tech Nation” and a further update would be made “in the coming weeks”.

It is not yet clear what organisations will be in the running to take on the management of the visa programme.

A host of top tech figures had criticised the move from ministers to withdraw Tech Nation’s funding earlier this year and voiced concerns over the future of the visa scheme.

Russ Shaw, boss of tech group Tech London Advocates, told City A.M. the visa programme “must not slip down the government’s agenda at such a critical moment for the tech industry and the UK economy.”

Tech Nation revealed just prior to its closure last week that it was close to a deal with Brent Hoberman’s group Founder’s Forum to sell on its brand. There is not likely to be a transfer of staff, however.