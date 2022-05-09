Musk to meet EU industry chief to discuss online safety and chip shortages

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Elon Musk will meet with EU industry chief Thierry Breton this evening to discuss policing of online content, as well as global chip shortages.

Meeting in Texas, the two men come together just weeks after the Tesla founder pushed forward with his $44bn takeover of Twitter.

Meanwhile, the EU has pushed forward with its new Digital Services Act, which like the UK’s Online Safety Bill, aims to protect users online.

“Tech and supply chains will be high on the agenda at Tesla with Elon Musk,” Terence Zakka, spokesman for Breton, said in an email in reported by Reuters.

“Free speech will also be on the menu between Thierry Breton and Elon Musk. So will EU regulation. Expect exchange on the Digital Services Act and how ‘new’ Twitter will play by European rules,” he said.

Musk’s ambitions for the social media have hinged on free speech, and a “town square” environment for users.

The meeting is due to kick off at 19:00 GMT.